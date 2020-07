Van Halen no volvería a más giras

View this post on Instagram

TOKYO DOME IN CONCERT is out now in stores at Target and Best Buy and online at iTunes & Amazon! The June 2013 performance is available as a 2-CD set and 4-LP set. The classic albums VAN HALEN & 1984 have been remastered and are out now on CD and 180-gram vinyl. A special Deluxe Edition 6-LP set containing the new live album and the two classic albums is also out now in the US.